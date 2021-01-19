Forum: Review practice of burning ballot papers

More than 2.5 million ballot papers and other documents used in last year's general election were set alight on Saturday, as part of the process to ensure the secrecy of the vote (GE2020 ballot papers incinerated, Jan 17).

I agree that secrecy should be maintained but, for the sake of the environment, the papers should be shredded, bleached, pulped and recycled into new paper, rather than burned.

Many confidential papers are already shredded securely by companies in Singapore. They can then be given a new life as recycled paper.

Recycling will reduce the demand for raw paper that is produced by clearing natural forests or creating monoculture tree plantations, and by using fossil fuels, electricity, chemicals and water to make paper and then ship it. All these steps to manufacture paper release carbon into the atmosphere, exacerbate the effects of climate change and cause other pollution issues.

The ash produced by burning so much paper goes to the only offshore landfill at Semakau. This was predicted to be filled to capacity by 2035, but may be filled sooner with the massive generation of disposable plastics and medical consumables caused by the pandemic.

I hope our Government can re-examine this age-old practice of burning ballot papers.

Amy Choong Mei Fun (Dr)