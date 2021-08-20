Review how mother tongue exemption is applied to dyslexic pupils

I was excited and heartened by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing's speech on developing diverse strengths for a more complex world (Develop diverse strengths for a more complex world: Chan, Aug 17).

We need to prepare our students, the workforce of tomorrow, for a future economy that will enable Singapore's continued progress and success.

While educators, parents and society play a role in helping our country move away from an overemphasis on academic grades and towards an approach that values and embraces diversity, we need government policies that allow this to be possible.

The current Primary 6 cohort will be the first batch to take the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) under the new scoring system.

Under this system, pupils exempted from taking a mother tongue language (MTL) will be assigned an MTL score between achievement level 6 and 8, with the latter being the lowest scoring band in the range, representing a raw mark of below 20.

Pupils who are exempted from MTL could include those with special educational needs such as dyslexia, which is a language-based learning disability.

If exemption is deemed necessary, as supported by a medical doctor's and/or psychologist's report, exemption should be granted without the "penalty" of being ascribed scores in the lowest bands of the new scoring system.

Children with dyslexia often work very hard to try to overcome the barriers to their learning. However, the results are not commensurate with their best efforts.

The condition is not something they wish to have.

I have read extensively on the topic and have found that many dyslexic individuals have a range of natural strengths that are aligned with the skills required for the future economy.

These include being creative and innovative and having the ability to make connections that others may not see.

Instead of using a cookie-cutter approach, it may be timely to review the PSLE assessment and scoring system to harness the strengths of children with dyslexia and unleash the full potential of every child in Singapore.

Jane Tan Su-Ming