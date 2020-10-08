Review Flexi-Medisave withdrawal limit too

I refer to the reply by the Ministry of Health (MediShield Life premiums will be kept affordable, Oct 7).

It is laudable that the Health Ministry realises the financial burden of an ageing population struggling with ever increasing medical costs, coupled with various existing Covid-19 challenges.

However, an area requiring the ministry's review is the annual withdrawal limit of $200 under the Flexi-Medisave scheme.

This amount has remained unchanged since it was introduced in 2015.

A survey by the Health Ministry will confirm that despite various government subsidies, $200 is insufficient to cover the medical costs of many who suffer chronic conditions that require multiple treatments.

Many would not qualify for Medifund.

Will $200 a year or even more from one's Medisave deplete one's Medisave balance, considering the annual government top-ups over and above $200?

It is time this is reviewed.

Robin Yiu