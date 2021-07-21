Review entry criteria for polytechnic nursing courses

I refer to the article, "S'pore explores all options with nurses in short supply" (July 11), and the letter, "Train S'porean women to be nursing aides" (July 14).

Given the need to grow the local nursing workforce, I find it ironic that my daughter, who is deeply passionate about becoming a nurse, has been rejected from nursing courses in polytechnics.

This is because she failed mathematics in her O levels with a D7 score, while the course requires a C6 grade or above.

She even retook the O-level maths exam just to be able to enrol in a nursing course, but as she has no flair for the subject, she once again scored a D7.

I would appreciate if the authorities could clarify why nursing courses in polytechnics require a pass for O-level maths?

The entry requirements state that one needs at least a D7 for English and a higher grade of C6 for maths.

My niece graduated this year from Ngee Ann Polytechnic's nursing course.

She mentioned that one needs to know only simple calculations using formulas for the computation of intravenous drugs.

I am confident that my daughter would make a good nurse even though her maths skills are sub-par.

After all, will the concepts learnt in O-level maths be used in a nurse's daily working life?

I would think that English is more important as it is needed for communication.

I urge the authorities to review the entry requirements so they are more relevant to current times and needs.

Abdul Rahim Darman