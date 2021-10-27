Review curbs for children

I refer to the letter, "Covid-19 restrictions are necessary to prevent deaths" (Oct 23).

The spike in community cases in Singapore over the past weeks has shown that strict measures and a high vaccination rate cannot completely control Covid-19 and its detrimental consequences for the elderly and vulnerable.

As we as a society come to terms with this, let us not forget children under the age of 12 who are currently not eligible to be vaccinated and who are not always heard.

For almost two years, they have constantly been told to be careful of a virus that is highly contagious, but has few life-threatening consequences to them. Young children are expected to learn how to speak from teachers who wear masks and face shields. Older children are expected to connect with someone through a screen during home-based learning, when their social skills have not yet matured.

My family just returned after spending four weeks in Germany, where about 66 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated - a rate lower than Singapore's.

Despite this lower vaccination rate, unmasked children play at the playground, children go to school, masks for the public are not mandatory outdoors (only in crowded areas) and people live relatively "normal" lives.

I appeal to the authorities to review the Covid-19 guidelines for children, in particular the encouragement of mask wearing for children above two years old - which is widely implemented in many childcare centres here - and the requirement for children aged six and above to wear a mask.

We have collectively made sacrifices for this new normal. There's little good in keeping everyone overly safe, but not sane.

Sarah Tan