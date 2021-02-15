Revamp CCAs to prevent myopia in children

Something needs to be done to address the myopia problem here as Singapore has been labelled the "myopia capital of the world", with 65 per cent of its children being myopic by Primary 6, as cited by the authorities.

The digital transformation of education pushed forward by the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem of myopia in children and young people (Children's screen time soars in Covid-19 pandemic, alarming parents and researchers, Jan 17).

With schools moving to adopt digital technology, online learning is here to stay. Not only that, but outside the classroom, children and teens are also glued to their smartphones and computers, and on social media and games as a form of relaxation. This starts more young people on a trajectory towards myopia from an early age.

School-based promotion of outdoor activity can decrease myopia progression. Therefore, schools should restructure their co-curricular activities (CCAs) to give students enough exposure to natural light.

This can be done by having a portion of their CCA sessions conducted outdoors, which can be spent doing physical exercise and training sessions.

During recess, students should not have access to their smartphones and should be encouraged to engage in non-digital interactions and outdoor play as much as possible.

Not only would their eyes benefit, but this would also help with their mental and physical well-being and help them to become more active and efficient learners.

Au Eong Tyen Raay, 16

Secondary 4 student