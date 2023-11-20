Green tussle: Fast-food outlet said I couldn’t use my own reusable cup

The reported incident of a man being charged 30 cents for a disposable container after his own reusable container was rejected by a restaurant mirrors a recent experience I had at McDonald’s.

I usually take along my own mug for my soft drink when I dine at McDonald’s occasionally, to reduce the amount of disposable packaging that my meal is served in.

After ordering, I would take my mug to the counter and ask for my drink to be served in it.

The restaurant acceded to my request on my previous five or six visits until recently, when I was told my cup could no longer be used. There was no reason given, other than “we can use only our own cup”, although I asked more than once.

Given the alarming rate at which the Pulau Semakau landfill is being filled, Singapore needs to seriously reduce the waste generated. This requires effort at all levels and at every possible opportunity.

The food and beverage (F&B) industry creates a lot of waste, not just through wasted food but the packaging as well. It is disheartening, therefore, that F&B operators, large ones at that, choose to force their eco-conscious customers to take the less environmentally friendly route.

I urge F&B players to consider letting customers use their own containers and cutlery, instead of disposables, if they want to do so.

Adam Reutens-Tan