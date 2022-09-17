Returning lost item

Officer should have adhered to 'No Wrong Door' policy

We refer to Ms Theresa Lim Siew Leng's letter, "Returning lost item an uphill task despite knowing owner's name and IC number" (Sept 12).

Police would like to clarify that there is a "No Wrong Door" policy in place.

In this instance, the police officer should have accepted the found property and helped Ms Lim to lodge a report. Police would then attempt to identify and contact the owner to return the item.

We have since contacted Ms Lim to apologise for the inconvenience caused, and to commend her public-spiritedness.

Self-help found property dropboxes are available at neighbourhood police centres and redesigned neighbourhood police posts for the public to deposit found property at any time, without having to lodge a police report.

Brenda Ong (Superintendent)

Assistant Director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force

