Rethink what 'institutionalised care' could look like

I refer to Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon's response to Workers' Party MP Louis Chua, who inquired about the long wait for a space in a nursing home during a Parliament session last Tuesday.

Dr Koh mentioned that it is the ministry's goal not to "entrench our elderly in institutions as they age", unless it is the last resort (8 new nursing homes set up in past 5 years, Aug 5).

While I can understand and appreciate the motivation behind the response, I feel it did not adequately address the needs of seniors.

The issue is not whether care should be institutionalised, but rather how care is institutionalised.

In a mature society like Singapore, seniors should be empowered to decide the manner in which they age.

They should have the prerogative to decide what "ageing in place" means to them while having access to a wide variety of care options.

For some, like those who are widowed or single, this could mean the option for them to spend their golden years in a senior care facility that provides accessibility to healthcare support and a social network.

For others, assisted-living facilities like the one that the Housing Board recently launched in Bukit Batok could be the preferred way for them to age in place.

With our society evolving quickly and birth rates falling, we cannot assume every senior has a strong social network he can count on.

It was reported that there was a 26 per cent increase in suicides among seniors last year compared with 2019, largely attributed to the social isolation caused by the pandemic (452 suicides reported last year, highest since 2012, July 9).

In the past decade, countries in Scandinavia (especially Sweden and Norway), as well as the United States, Australia and Japan, have led the way in rethinking what institutionalised care for seniors could look like.

In some places, they have retirement villages where a community of seniors can flourish.

In other models of care, a safe community is designed for seniors diagnosed with dementia to allow them to navigate independently.

Perhaps the care of our seniors needs to keep up with the speed of our economic development.

We need to reframe and rethink what "institutionalised care" could look like.

Take the discussions into the community, where the people who need institutionalised care can have a say in what quality care looks like.

Andrew Pang