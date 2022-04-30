Service can make or break a deal

I recently visited a foreign department store in town here that is touted as having superb service.

The store was empty so it was easy to catch the attention of a sales assistant. He explained that he was not in charge of the brand I was eyeing and would get somebody else to assist me.

After a long time, a senior sales assistant trudged out. Though efficient, she came across as gruff and impatient.

I then decided to visit a department store where I have fond memories of receiving warm service. It was also empty, and the five sales employees on duty were chatting among themselves.

I asked to try on a pair of shoes in my size, but a young staff member dismissively told me to just try the display set.

In my half an hour there, I could try on only the shoes on display that looked close to my size, as all the sales staff around chose to be oblivious to my presence.

Finally, I went to a Bata outlet in a suburban mall. A friendly staff member greeted me cheerily the moment I stepped in, despite having to serve other customers. She was attentive and eager to give helpful suggestions.

Within minutes, I bought two pairs of shoes for a fraction of the price charged at the stores in town where I had experienced slow or non-existent service.

Service standards can clearly make or break a deal.

Angela Tung Ying Ying