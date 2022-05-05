Good customer service demands consistency at every level

The Sunday Times article, "Singapore's biggest sale event making a comeback in Sept" (April 24), reported that retailers said "good customer service remained a key factor for retail".

There was also a Forum letter echoing this point (Retail stores' service can make or break a deal, April 30).

Service is a sprint, while achieving good service standards is a marathon.

Good customer service demands consistency. Hence, it requires a common will, discipline and endurance from every person, in any retail organisation, to fulfil that consistency of service standards.

One way to achieve this is to document the organisation's desired service standards in a standard operating procedure, laying out exactly how the company's business should be carried out to best fulfil customers' needs, and ideally covering every possible situation so that every staff member knows exactly what to do.

For the shopping experience to be seamless, companies need to have in place good policies that cover all aspects of retailing operations, with procedures and protocols that can be easily understood and carried out.

More importantly, the process of achieving this seamless experience must be seamless too.

Beyond what is written on paper, policies should also be flexible and consider the human aspect of service, as this is often subjective in nature and circumstances are not always straightforward.

Any spontaneous decisions made to help customers should be encouraged and made possible.

The degree of this flexibility will depend on how much the company values its customers and how much goodwill it wishes to extend to them.

Companies should have a service philosophy that helps to reduce complaints.

The management should therefore also put in place a comprehensive process to address common issues, which would help to solve any unpleasant cases or incidents, via a generous policy in service recovery.