Restaurant promotion Campaign has raised interest in Cantonese dialect

The recent Crystal Jade campaign offering diners a free plate of char siew has helped to promote interest in the Cantonese dialect (Crystal Jade’s char siew promotion draws flak with ‘demeaning’ Cantonese phrase, June 4). It has provided a good and fun way for people to learn Cantonese.

Those who understand the saying better would be less likely to condemn the campaign.

The saying is usually spoken by a parent to express his disappointment with his child.

The saying is not meant to humiliate the child by describing him as a piece of char siew. It refers to the efforts of making char siew and bringing up a child.

The process of making char siew starts from getting the right cut of meat and having the right mix of marinating sauce, to getting the timing and amount of heat right when grilling the char siew.

Similarly, bringing up a child involves effort – from pregnancy to feeding and nurturing the child, from infancy to adulthood.

Both processes are resource- and time-consuming. If done right, the final outcome would be gratifying, especially in raising a child.

However, if the child turns out to be a disappointment, it would have been better to have spent the efforts making char siew as the char siew can be eaten while the child might break your heart.

Like most Cantonese sayings used to express one’s displeasure, it is subtle without using any vulgar words. In fact, this is the beauty of the Cantonese dialect.

Hence, the campaign is neither distasteful nor demeaning. Instead, Crystal Jade should be commended for its efforts in helping to promote interest in Cantonese.

Lee Yim May