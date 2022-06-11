Better ways to achieve this than using LED wreaths

I was puzzled to read the National Environment Agency's guidelines on the use of LED wreaths and inflatable structures at wakes (Up to 10 LED wreaths allowed at a wake under new guidelines, June 8).

The many guidelines are supposed to manage light and noise pollution and prevent obstruction to motorists and pedestrians.

However, this will be difficult to police.

There also does not seem to be guidelines on the proper disposal of such wreaths.

Incorrect disposal of electrical products can be a fire hazard. Recycling such electrical products can also be costly and time-consuming.

Furthermore, why are we allowing the use of these wreaths, which are to be used only for the short period of time of the wake - usually about three days?

They are usually made of non-biodegradable plastic, which is one of the main contributors to climate change.

The aesthetic value of these wreaths is also highly subjective.

Surely the more important objective of providing a beautiful, respectful and memorable wake can be achieved in many other ways that have less negative impact.

Tan Li Fong