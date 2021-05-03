Resist temptation to buy fast fashion

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the fashion industry produces 20 per cent of global wastewater and 10 per cent of global carbon emissions.

The epidemic of fast fashion is fuelled by people's desire to be up to date with the latest fashion trends. However, the toll this is taking on the earth is becoming more evident each day.

Our behaviour of buying without thought has only exacerbated the earth's decay, with online shopping and fast fashion the main catalyst. Furthermore, with manufacturers choosing to produce cheap and poor quality products, more clothes end up in landfills within a shorter timeframe.

Instead of giving in to the temptation of having a decked-out wardrobe, we should focus on buying quality clothes that can last a long time.

Gloria Tong, 15

Secondary 4 student