I read with admiration how a 79-year-old man lived in the forest in Sungei Tengah for the past 33 years (His 1st CNY in a warm house after 33 years, Jan 30).

The lesson we can learn from this Pioneer Generation senior is how to overcome adversity by practising resilience.

In the present situation, it is crucial that we emulate Mr Oh Go Seng by living through this raging pandemic and coming out stronger.

Ng Choon Lai