Don't trivialise feelings of weakness

I affirm the value of counselling in building resilience as highlighted by Dr Jessica Leong (Resilience is more about having courage to seek help to bounce back after falling down, July 25).

To better appreciate this and tackle the stigma against those who seek help through counselling, we have to examine our understanding of resilience and how it should be developed.

Resilience refers to staying strong in the face of challenges. However, our current understanding of "staying strong" may be emphasising the need to find a solution when faced with challenges, neglecting the need to acknowledge and work through our feelings in the process.

Imagine a situation where your child confides in you that he is struggling with school work. Is your first response to provide him with practical advice on how to overcome this, or to listen and provide him with emotional support?

Not properly addressing feelings of stress and discouragement that arise amid struggle is problematic, as this may be sending a signal that such feelings are unimportant, unproductive or unwarranted.

As a result, one may feel shame when encountering these feelings in the face of struggle and be inclined to hide them. This threatens one's mental wellness and ability to really be resilient.

Resilience should not be about focusing on solving problems while trivialising feelings of weakness. It is about coming to recognise and process one's feelings, and receiving the support of others in the process of struggle.

Counselling is thus a means to help a person regain awareness of how he is feeling amid the struggle, and to allow others to be a source of support.

It is in acknowledging our feelings of weakness that we find strength in the support of others and unity in the face of challenges. And it is this unity that paves the way for true resilience.

Cheryl Doo Wei Jun, 21

University student