Digital birth and death certificates safer in a catastrophe

After the war in Ukraine began, there were news stories of the elderly, women and children desperately fleeing while clutching their passports and documents.

And in Singapore, there have been recent reports of fires in Housing Board flats that could have resulted in the destruction of important documents.

These events demonstrate the value and importance of digitalisation.

Recently, digital NRICs and driving licences have been added to the Singpass app. The move to issue only digital birth and death certificates is a step in the right direction (Physical birth, death certificates no longer issued from May 29, May 8).

This will help build resilience in the event of catastrophes.

Jonathan Cheng Hern Sinn

