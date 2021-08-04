Residents who refuse essential improvements will bear future repair costs

We refer to Ms Anita Wong Moh Chun's letter, "Can flat owners refuse essential improvements?" (July 23).

The Home Improvement Programme (HIP) offers residents essential and optional improvements to improve the internal living environment and address some of the common maintenance issues in older flats.

Essential improvements, which are fully funded by the Government for Singapore citizen households, are necessary for public health, safety or technical reasons. They include the replacement of cast iron soil/waste pipes, spalling concrete repair, and replacement of existing pipe sockets with new clothes-drying racks.

Optional improvements include toilet upgrading as well as the replacement of entrance door/gate and refuse hopper, where residents need pay only for the items they have chosen at a highly subsidised rate.

As cast iron pipes can corrode over time, they are replaced with unplasticised polyvinyl chloride pipes under the HIP.

Some residents may request not to replace the pipes, for example, if they have changed the cast iron pipes during their own renovation works.

In such cases, we will carry out an inspection to check the condition of the pipes. If the pipes are in good condition, with no sign of dampness around the pipe of the lower-floor unit, we will accommodate the request.

The residents will be required to sign an undertaking to replace the pipe themselves at their own cost if it leaks in future.

In Ms Wong's case, HDB has informed her that her upper floor neighbour will be replacing their cast iron pipes under the HIP.

We encourage residents who are offered the HIP to take up the improvement items, to keep their homes in good shape.

Residents can find out more about the HIP on our InfoWEB.

Leow Beng Kiat

Director (Upgrading Construction Management)

Housing and Development Board