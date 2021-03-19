Residents play role in maintaining safe environment

We thank Mr Mohamad Nurhafiz Mohd Noor for his feedback (Do more to remove potential hazards, March 6).

Residents play an important role in maintaining a safe living environment for everyone.

They should not place or hang objects within or outside their flats in a dangerous manner.

The Housing Board has contacted the residents of both units shown in the picture sent in by Mr Nurhafiz and advised them to remove the potted plants from their window ledges and place them securely inside planter boxes. They have since repositioned their plants safely.

Residents who spot any potential killer litter, such as objects placed precariously on window ledges, air-conditioner ledges and balconies, can alert the HDB by submitting their feedback via the OneService app, or by calling the Branch Service Line on 1800-225-5432.

Feedback on potential killer litter in common areas can be raised with the town council.

Enforcement actions, including the imposition of fines, may be taken against residents who fail to remove objects that are placed in a hazardous manner.

Lim Lea Lea

Director (Branch Operations)

Housing and Development Board