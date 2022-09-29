MP acted quickly on our behalf

The initial soil testing for a transmitter tower to be built next to Greenleaf Park drew much concern from residents of Greenleaf estate. One of the concerns was how the tower would be in an area where children gather to play.

A few of us alerted our Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP, Mr Christopher de Souza, to this and he acted swiftly to talk to the authorities.

We were happy to learn from him that plans for the transmitter tower have been suspended.

I thank Mr de Souza for listening and acting on our behalf over our concerns.

Frankie Lim Choo Beng