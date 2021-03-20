Residents can visit it if they want to

We refer to the letter by Mr Alex Yeo (Rooftop farm's small plot serves only a small group of residents, March 3).

The community urban farm at the rooftop of the Block 131 multi-storey carpark was set up in October last year.

The urban farm is a ground-up initiative for the community to take part in a synchronised farming project where community leaders will work with residents and merchants in Punggol Town to aggregate, plant, harvest and sell the vegetables in a coordinated and sustainable manner.

A study was conducted to identify a location for the urban farming project based on factors such as the terrain and utilisation.

Currently, trials are conducted in the urban farm on the types of vegetables that are suitable to be grown at the rooftop. More areas will be made available at the rooftop for growing the vegetables in the coming months.

While the area is fenced up, residents can visit the urban farm if they are interested to do so.

Residents who would like to participate in the urban farming project can sign up at https://go.gov.sg/urbanfarmvolunteer

Choo Swee Cher

Punggol Shore Citizens Consultative Committee Chairman