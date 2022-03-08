Country has a responsibility to future generations

Sri Lanka's increasingly difficult economic crisis has made daily life a struggle for most Sri Lankans. The price of many basic food items has skyrocketed. The country is paying the price for past economic mismanagement.

In Singapore, the goods and services tax hike is very unpopular. But because of its importance as a stable revenue base for Singapore, the Government is willing to pay the political price instead of using the country's reserves to assuage public discontent.

The country's reserves were accumulated by past generations of Singaporeans. The present generation has the obligation to maintain, if not grow, the reserves.

I hope all political leaders consider the impact of digging into our reserves on the future generations of Singaporeans.

Foo Sing Kheng