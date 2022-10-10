Expand Young Scientist Badge programme to older Singaporeans

Research was something I always had an interest in but did not have the courage to delve into.

This was until I was given the opportunity to work with some students on research papers, and was able to write papers myself.

I learnt three things about research: interest in it takes time to develop, you need peer support and you need mentorship.

This is why I am heartened by efforts to encourage scientific research among primary school pupils through the Young Scientist Badge scheme started by the Science Centre Singapore (Science Centre's flagship Young Scientist Badge programme turns 40: Over 1m badges awarded to pupils, Sept 21).

This is an engaging and effective method to nurture pupils' interest in science.

Since interest in research takes time to develop, we should extend the programme to older Singaporeans too.

For instance, a youth scientist programme could be created, targeted at students above the age of 12. This would encourage many young people to garner the courage to explore the field of science.

A pioneer scientist programme could also be opened to adults who always wanted to conduct research but never had the chance to do so.

By extending the programme to all Singaporeans regardless of age, we can build the nation's strength in Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) fields.

After all, Stem is important for innovation to drive Singapore's economic progress, especially in our knowledge-driven economy today.

Phoebe Sing, 19