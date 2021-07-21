Replacing parts will not totally stop false activations

From my experience as a building fire safety manager, it is worth noting that the progressive replacement of fire heat detectors ahead of schedule will not resolve the matter of recurring fire alarm activations (Noise nuisance: Many attempts made to repair fire safety equipment, July 19).

There are various factors that could cause a heat detector to activate in the absence of a real fire. These include humidity, vibrations arising from renovations in the vicinity, and dead insects. On many occasions, false alarms happen due to external factors beyond human control rather than the quality of the product itself.

Take the example of dead insects discovered inside the detector. The presence of, say, an immobile lizard entangled by the wires within the device would result in a short circuit. Such a condition would invariably cause the fire electric bell to ring instantaneously.

Therefore, even after investing large sums in infrastructural equipment improvements, false alarms could still occur even among perfectly fault-free and new detectors.

It should come as no surprise that similar incidents would continue to recur, albeit occasionally, despite the completion of detector replacements installed in multi-storey carparks and electrical/telecom risers.

Residents should be more understanding, accommodating and exercise patience towards the town council whenever such situations arise.

Teo Kok Seah