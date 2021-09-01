Repay foreign front-liners with PR nod

I write to commend the front-liners in Singapore's struggle against Covid-19.

One special group I would highlight are the non-Singaporean healthcare workers who work valiantly with us in helping to keep Singapore safe and healthy, often at significant risk to themselves.

In my numerous conversations with this group of people, I learnt that they are very happy to be contributing and feel privileged to be in such a caring country as Singapore.

One disappointment for some, though, is that although they have contributed to the country - and not just now, but for many years - their applications for permanent residency have been rejected, often repeatedly.

Some have since left for other countries desperate for well-trained nurses, like Australia, New Zealand and Britain.

I feel we owe these people a great debt of gratitude and can think of no better way of repaying their service to the nation than welcoming them as permanent residents and fellow citizens.

Soo Khee Chee (Dr)