Repairs should be completed by this month

I refer to the Forum letter, "Seepage through wall not fixed after six months" (June 14), by Mr Lee Cheow Teck.

Our property officer visited Mr Lee after the issue was raised to the town council.

The rectification request was sent quickly to the relevant contractor.

However, the repairs could not start as the contractor faced manpower constraints due to the Covid-19 situation.

We should have kept the resident informed of the longer-than-usual wait, and will work on improving our communications.

In the meantime, as the repairs and redecoration and Neighbourhood Renewal Programme projects for the precinct where the block is located have kicked off, we have adjusted the works in these projects to expedite the matter. The repairs to the external wall of Mr Lee's block should be completed by this month.

We are sorry for not communicating the progress to Mr Lee in a timelier manner and for any inconvenience caused. Our officer has contacted him and reassured him that we are keeping a close watch on the progress.

We have also reminded all our officers to provide prompt updates to residents.

Cheang Weng Keong

Communications and PR manager

Tampines Town Council