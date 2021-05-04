Bank services

Reopen DBS branch in Serangoon Garden

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, there must have been many DBS Bank customers in Serangoon Garden. This would explain why DBS occupies two floors at myVillage shopping mall.

All other banks in Serangoon Garden reopened their branches many months ago, with the exception of DBS.

Many residents in the area are more than 80 years old. E-banking is a blind spot for them. They now have to put themselves at risk by travelling via public transport to other branches.

Perhaps just one floor of the branch can be reopened?

Leong Choon Hiong

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 04, 2021, with the headline 'Reopen DBS branch in Serangoon Garden'.
