Banks should help out too

I cannot agree more with Ms Denise Chee's letter on the plight of small landlords (Not all landlords are equal, and neither are tenants, July 29).

The multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 should recognise that blanket rental support has affected the livelihoods of small commercial landlords.

They have been hit with the double whammy of the rental relief obligation to their tenants and interest charges to their banks.

While the Government has worked with banks to put a moratorium on loan repayments, this deferment could result in accrued interest and the total loan amounts ballooning after the moratorium.

The banks are reporting strong profit growth during this crisis. Their strong financial showing has been bolstered in part by demand for mortgages and loans.

I believe banks can play a part in alleviating some of the burden on landlords, especially small landlords - for example, by waiving the interest charges for the duration of the rental relief.

They could also consider restructuring the commercial property mortgage framework to accommodate the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

I hope the task force can consider having the banks play their part during this difficult period.

Henry Mok Weng Foong