Remove stagnant water in public drains

Official notices and alerts on areas in Singapore with high populations of Aedes mosquitoes, while welcome, will be largely ineffective unless the problem of stagnant water in public drains is addressed.

There seems to be widespread mosquito breeding in stagnant water in public drains, but the problem appears to not be resolved because of agency jurisdiction issues and budget challenges, based on the responses I've received from government agencies when I raised the issue.

Until and unless the problem of stagnant water in public drains is addressed, dengue will continue to be a serious health issue in Singapore.

Allen Tan Han Loong