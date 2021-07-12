Remove common last topics for older students as well

I am disheartened by the decision of the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) to remove common last topics from only the Primary School Leaving Examination and not from the national examinations for older students (Students, examiners must wear surgical masks during PSLE, GCE oral exams, June 24).

I mentioned in my earlier letter, "Reduce number of topics tested in national exams" (March 29), that the loss of curriculum time during the period of full home-based learning last year has affected preparation for this year's national examinations, which test students on topics covered over two years.

Many teachers are rushing to complete the syllabus in time, which affects the quality of teaching and learning.

At the rate lessons are proceeding, there may not be adequate time for revision before the national examinations.

I urge MOE and SEAB to take into account the well-being of teachers and students of all cohorts taking major exams, not just Primary 6 pupils, and reconsider removing common last topics from the GCE N-, O-and even A-level examinations.

Tang Xinming, 16

Secondary 4 student