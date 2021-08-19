Remarkable care for world's smallest baby

I read with great admiration the story of Kwek Yu Xuan, believed to be the world's tiniest baby to survive a premature birth (World's smallest baby heads home at last, Aug 8).

She weighed only 212g when she was born, about the weight of an apple.

She was discharged after a 13-month stay at National University Hospital (NUH).

The NUH team showed remarkable tenacity and relentless care and dedication to nurse the tiny baby, who weighed about 6.3kg when she was discharged.

The team's collective efforts to provide the best medical care for little Yu Xuan should be given proper recognition.

Neo Poh Goon