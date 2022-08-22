Relying on maids for eldercare not the best long-term option

Instead of debating how to provide domestic workers with proper eldercare training, and how to support these workers (Give maids with eldercare duties more support, Aug 9; and Maids should be adequately trained and supported in eldercare, Aug 19), one basic question should be asked: Should domestic workers be expected to be eldercare providers?

The answer to this question depends on circumstances. People's health and ability to cope change as they age, and some of us will remain fitter and more alert than others into our twilight years.

It is not unreasonable to think that properly trained and supported domestic workers could provide care for reasonably healthy and cooperative elderly people.

But that is not the case when the elderly become very physically dependent on others, require a lot of attention and are very demanding, critical or ill-tempered.

One reason many people hire someone else to care for such elderly relatives is precisely because they do not wish or feel able to cope themselves.

To cover these needs, specialised eldercare workers are required - people who are recruited specifically to do this job, and who understand fully what it involves.

They need to receive the necessary training and have conditions of employment that give them time off, decent guaranteed pay and protection against getting worn out through excessive work demands and emotional stress.

It is important that their initial evaluation should include assessment of their aptitude for the job - some people are just not suited for it no matter how much training they receive.

It's always tempting to look for cheap ways of dealing with problems, and training existing domestic workers, without any other changes to their circumstances, may seem like the easiest and most affordable option, especially as many do the work well.

But in the longer term, it is not for the best, and if we want to ensure good care for the dependent elderly and decent treatment for their paid carers, the building of a well-supported professional eldercare workforce is the way to go.

John Gee