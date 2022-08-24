P6 cohort has been through a lot already

Relaxing of mask rules

I refer to the article, "NDR 2022: Masks will soon be optional in Singapore, except on public transport and in clinics, hospitals" (Aug 21), following Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech on Sunday.

I implore the multi-ministry Covid-19 task force to continue to enforce mandatory mask-wearing in primary schools until the end of the Primary School Leaving Examination, so as to reduce the absentee numbers due to Covid-19 during the crucial examination period.

The delay of a mere month or so would make a huge difference to the current Primary 6 cohort.

This cohort has already been disadvantaged over the last two years. In 2020, as Primary 4 pupils, they missed many enriching excursions. Last year, as Primary 5 pupils, they missed the opportunity to attend the National Day Parade preview and also their Primary 5 camp.

Now, in 2022, I hope that the state will do what it can for this cohort of Primary 6 pupils and reduce the risk of some of them falling ill either during the PSLE preparation period or during the PSLE itself, especially after many of them have worked hard to prepare for this crucial national examination.

Let's not turn this batch of pupils into the "forgotten cohort".

Khoo Yik Lin

