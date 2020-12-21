Reduce stall rental to help hawkers survive

I suggest that the Government reduce the rental of hawker stalls now that Singapore's hawker culture has been added to the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity (Singapore's hawker culture finds place on Unesco heritage list, Dec 17).

For hawkers, rental is the biggest expense, which affects their income.

I have noticed that many stalls at food centres see frequent changes in vendors - within a matter of months - because it is difficult for a new stall to get enough customers to pay for the rental, let alone make any profit.

A bowl of food usually costs about $3 to $5. A hawker needs to open for long hours and have a large number of customers to earn enough to cover rent. And what about other operating costs?

It is no wonder that few young people are willing to take up the trade.

How are we going to remain on the Unesco list when hawkers disappear?

Lim Pok Beng