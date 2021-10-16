Reduce shift from 12 to 8 hours

It is heartening to note the amendments to the Private Security Industry Act (Law amended to make harassing, abusing security officers an offence, Oct 6).

The Security Industry Council (SIC) in its Forum letter also affirmed its commitment to continue to improve the skills, productivity, wages and career pathways of officers (Measures to prevent abuse of security officers in the works, Oct 11).

There is another aspect of security officers' welfare beyond the verbal or physical assaults by the public.

The 12-hourly rotating shifts could also be deemed as exploitation of the officers by the security agencies who employ them, and the building owners who buy such services from the security agencies.

The rotating shifts take a great toll on the officers' physical and mental health, and their families' too.

The officers practically have no family life or time to do anything for themselves, such as taking up a course to upgrade themselves.

It is most unreasonable for the employers of these officers to expect them to be alert and on their toes for a continuous period of 12 hours.

The employers could easily deploy an additional officer and have eight-hourly rotating shifts.

But they may be reluctant to do this as it would affect their bottom line.

The SIC, Ministry of Manpower and other relevant bodies should look into the matter.

The earlier this can be done, the better, as it would also save more officers from resigning.

Pavithran Vidyadharan