Reduce number of topics tested

As a result of the circuit breaker and other measures to deal with Covid-19 last year, schools had less curriculum time. To address this, the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) removed certain topics from the national examinations last year (Reduction of national exam topics brings some relief to students, May 19, 2020).

This year, the effects of the loss of curriculum time are still being felt. In the first term, some teachers were still covering Secondary 3 topics for Secondary 4 classes.

Some teachers also sped through topics in a bid to cover all the content, resulting in students struggling to keep up and being unable to grasp the concepts properly.

There may also not be adequate revision time before the national examinations.

As such, I urge SEAB to extend the same concession to this year's graduating cohorts and reduce the number of topics tested in the national examinations.

Tang Xinming, 16

Secondary 4 student

