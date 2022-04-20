Have redemption fee system for bottles, cans and electronic waste

I am disappointed at the low recycling rate here and would like to offer a few suggestions (Recycle-Me-Not, April 18).

One low-hanging fruit to boost our recycling rate is to mandate the recycling of bottles and cans. Many developed countries have adopted a "redemption fee" system for bottles and cans. For example, the selling price of each bottle or can is increased by 10 cents, which the consumer can get refunded after the bottle or can is returned to the retail store.

This will likely raise the recycling rates of bottles and cans to close to 100 per cent, thus raising the overall recycling rate.

Also, electronic waste is fast becoming a major source of waste for many countries. Incinerating it could release toxic fumes into the atmosphere.

With the rising amount of electronic waste in Singapore, a similar "redemption" measure could be applied. A "redemption fee" could be included in the prices of electronic goods such as printers, mobile phones and even refrigerators.

The manufacturers can then be required to take back the used goods and refund the redemption fee to the consumers.

I hope the Government can consider these suggestions before the landfill runs out of space.

Yeo Chee Kean