Recognition of vaccination status needs to go beyond airport immigration

It is welcome news that Singapore eased border measures to allow for travel to select countries. Fully vaccinated Singapore residents will be able to go on leisure trips to Germany and return without quarantine in either country (S'pore eases border measures, launches vaccinated travel lanes, Aug 20).

However, this is cold comfort without knowing more about how widely one's vaccination status will be recognised at various places in the destination countries after making it past the immigration authorities.

In France, shopping malls are joining many other venues in requiring proof of full vaccination before entry is allowed.

As the practice of differentiated entry becomes more prevalent worldwide, it becomes imperative that one knows if the vaccination status papers from his country is recognised within the destination country. Otherwise, one would be clearing immigration but with nowhere else to go.

Even here in Singapore, I have a relative who had completed her full vaccination regimen more than a month back in Hong Kong.

Yet the process of getting her serology test result and updating her vaccination status in the National Immunisation Registry has taken some time. In the meantime, she is unable to gain access to locations that require proof of vaccination.

As the practice of differentiated entry becomes more prevalent worldwide, it becomes imperative that one knows if the vaccination status papers from his country is recognised within the destination country.

To open up meaningfully and encourage more cross-border travel and spending, participating jurisdictions have to follow through on getting establishments to recognise the vaccination status of travellers to ensure travellers do not end up all dressed up with nowhere to go.

Peh Chwee Hoe