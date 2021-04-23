Recognise efforts of medical lab professionals too

Not all heroes wear capes; some wear laboratory coats.

As Singapore continues its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, let us remember that the front lines are also being manned by healthcare workers, including biomedical laboratory professionals, who have displayed exceptional heroism during these trying times.

Without the work of biomedical laboratory professionals, routine diagnostic testing such as full blood counts and Covid-19 testing, as well as the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines through intensive research and clinical trials, would have been impossible.

We urge everyone to recognise this profession in worldwide celebration of Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, taking place from April 18 to 24 this year.

The mission of the Association of Biomedical Laboratory Professionals, Singapore, is to develop laboratory professionals in Singapore to meet the challenges of the future.

The association advocates for recognition, best practices and standards, as well as career advancement and optimal employment of laboratory professionals in their areas of expertise within Singapore.

As we continue to work hard to uphold our mission, it is envisaged that professionalisation of the industry will contribute to continuous excellence in Singapore's healthcare system and in the broader biomedical sciences industries, to improve clinical practices and patient care.

Shirlena Soh (Dr)

President

Association of Biomedical Laboratory Professionals, Singapore