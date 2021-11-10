Reclaiming lanes a faster alternative

It is, of course, ideal to pedestrianise more areas as the authorities have proposed (Stretch of Civic District to be fully for pedestrians, Nov 6). However, full pedestrianisation of streets may not always be possible and will take some time to bring about.

In line with the car-lite agenda, it is also possible to reclaim vehicle lanes from some older major roads where there is high footfall, and convert them to footpaths to bring more vibrancy and enhance convenience and safety. Such projects can be carried out earlier than full pedestrianisation.

Some good candidates are Tanjong Pagar Road, long stretches of North Bridge Road and South Bridge Road, Tanjong Katong Road, Balestier Road and Joo Chiat Road.

Gopinath Menon