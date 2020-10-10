Forum: Recent tweaks to Act hinder building of doctor-patient relations

The tweaks to the Civil Law Act have placed upon healthcare providers the burden of responsibility to address patient concerns that had previously been documented in medical records (Informed consent: Doctors must answer any question patients ask, Oct 7).

While in principle this may seem reasonable, the complexities surrounding medical records will pose challenges with potential unintended consequences for the patient-doctor relationship.

The implementation of the electronic medical record (EMR) system at present remains considerably fragmented and in dynamic states of flux.

The different public and private healthcare institutions use different EMR systems, multiple sub-systems exist within individual institutions and integration of the National Electronic Health Records system is not comprehensive (for example, clinic notes are not shared across different institutions).

This is further complicated by the ongoing implementation of the new-generation EMR.

Also, healthcare data remains largely unstructured (that is, in free text form), making content retrieval challenging.

This implies that while information regarding patients' concerns may exist within medical records, the location, form and structure of the data, familiarity of providers with navigating complex systems and practical challenges of handling rising patient loads have a heavy impact on how easy it is to retrieve such information.

The advent of EMRs has also shifted the time and attention of clinicians away from patients to computer screens. While EMRs represent a valuable source of information, a balance has to be sought alongside actual time spent with patients during already time-constrained encounters.

The concern is that the law's provisions will further strain the increasingly "computer-centric" patient-doctor relationship, as providers become increasingly preoccupied with mining digital records for every possible relevant piece of information.

While a standard of what is reasonable is invoked in the wording of the provisions in the law, I foresee that it will be challenging to agree upon objective standards of what is reasonable, especially in a fast-evolving climate.

Moving forward, maturation and improvement of our EMRs through improved integration and clinical decision support systems will hopefully increase the ease and accuracy of information retrieval.

However, the focus ought to always remain on proper patient-doctor communication, where patients' concerns are uncovered through thoughtful and empathetic conversations.

Wang Zhemin (Dr)