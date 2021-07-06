Reassuring to see Govt conducting checks before disbursing funds

As a taxpayer, I feel that the Government's stringent grant screening processes are valid, even as some business owners may find them frustrating (Stuck in a cycle of questions-answers-questions for months after applying for grant; and Long delays in approval for business grants are disheartening for SMEs, both June 30).

The Government is duty-bound to conduct due diligence on the grants that it disburses to remain accountable to taxpayers.

While technological platforms should certainly be improved, questioning businesses on their grant applications is a feature of such due diligence and does not seem like a fault in the process (Large number of applications and rigorous checks led to delays in approval, July 5).

I feel secure knowing that the Government conducts such checks to ensure that funds are disbursed towards the right businesses.

If long delays in the grant application process can result in firms going out of business, doesn't that mean the business was quite likely not sustainable in the first place?

While the Government should provide incentives for businesses to digitalise and improve productivity, businesses cannot depend on government grants to such an extent that they become their main lifeline.

Otherwise, we may run the risk of using taxpayer monies to prop up inefficient firms.

Ang Hui Chen