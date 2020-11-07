TraceTogether

Reasons to opt for token over app

When it was announced that checking in with TraceTogether will be mandatory at all public venues, the choice between using the app or the token seemed to be a no-brainer.

Of course, I would use the app. Why would I want to carry an extra item around and risk misplacing or losing it?

But when I recently tried using the TraceTogether app, I changed my mind.

I had installed an earlier version of the TraceTogether app that did not have the SafeEntry check-in feature.

It was only when we were informed that entry to public places will soon require the TraceTogether app or token that I realised there was a newer version of the app with additional features.

After I downloaded this new version, I entered the verification code but was shown a "wrong OTP entered" error message. Even so, I managed to proceed with the rest of the installation.

When I visited a mall, the app claimed that the SafeEntry QR code was not valid. I had to use the SingPass Mobile app to enter.

I understand tech teething problems are common. I e-mailed the TraceTogether tech team with details of the problem. I received a reply on Oct 6 saying that engineers are working on a fix, and have not heard anything since. I understand fixes take time and I can be patient.

Meanwhile, like it or not, I had better collect the token just in case I encounter any other problems with the app.

Perhaps it is people like me who are driving up the demand for the tokens.

Adelyn Poh

