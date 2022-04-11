User experience at school libraries plays a role

I agree that cultivating a reading habit has to start from a young age (Habit of reading must start at home from a young age, April 2).

I have worked in school libraries for many years, and I have seen a decline in book readership among teenagers. Those I've spoken to told me they prefer to read books in a popular series or have a preferred genre.

But books in a popular series are frequently borrowed and there are too few copies to meet demand.

I have placed reading interest profile booklets at the library counter where I work to help students find out their interests.

School library programmes are in place to nurture an interest in reading. Teachers and library staff are encouraged to be role models to share the joy of reading and create activities in school libraries to enhance the experience for students.

The user experience at libraries plays an important role given the lure of social media and apps such as Instagram and TikTok, which are taking up the time and attention of teenagers.

To entice teenagers to read more, schools could help by setting aside some quiet time every day for students to read.

Parents, teachers and library staff should also be more encouraging when it comes to the book choices of teenagers, even those on contentious topics such as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues. This way, the love for reading will never fade.

Kok Mei Hui