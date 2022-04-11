Ply children with books early in life

I agree with Forum writer Lee Yim May's views and appreciate her tips on reading (Reading habit must start at home from a young age, April 2).

I feel that reading should begin early as children pick up habits more easily.

When I was a toddler, my mother would read to me daily before bedtime. Even when I was barely a year old, she would ply me with small board books. Not knowing what these were, I threw them around, chewed on them and held them the wrong way up. My mother still has as a keepsake the board book which I chewed a corner off.

My early exposure to books meant that I slowly became interested in seeing what lay within the pages. I started lifting books off the shelf and trying to read them myself. I had a little library of picture books, and my favourite pastime was to sit next to the shelves and read.

My mother also frequently borrowed classic picture books from the library to read to me.

As I grew older, my mother would nag me to take along a book when our family went out for meals. Over time, it became second nature.

I have now entered secondary school and have a lot more content to consume, and I do not find reading tedious.

Hence, I suggest that parents give their child a book at an early age. Even if it is just a picture book, it still matters.

If parents consistently hand their children a digital device, it will be hard for them to change their habits when they are older.

Ethan Zhe Kai Singh, 13

Secondary 1 student