Habit must start at home from a young age

I commend schools for running programmes to improve the reading skills of students.

Evidently, these programmes have not done enough to prevent the fall in the share of Singapore students reading for pleasure from 54 per cent in 2009 to 49 per cent in 2018 (Most 15-year-olds in Singapore not yet discerning readers, March 21).

The cultivation of reading as a hobby has to start at home, from a young age.

First, parents should start reading with their children once they are born. Parents should take their children to the library regularly if it is safe and convenient to do so. This would help to instil in the child that reading is part of his routine.

Second, parents have to set an example. Children should see their parents reading for pleasure. If parents rarely pick up a book to read, how can they expect their children to act differently?

Third, parents should surround their children with books. They should be placed everywhere in the house to encourage children who have free time to turn to books instead of digital devices.

Parents could also carry a book or two when they leave the house with their children, and use the books to keep the children entertained.

The habit of reading for pleasure needs to be cultivated by one's parents early in life. Relying on school programmes to cultivate a love for reading would be too late.

Lee Yim May