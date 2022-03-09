Reading

Good that the young see benefits of books

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I am all praise for Secondary 3 student Venecia Tan Yun Ting, who advocated reading to take one's mind off the stress of studying (Pick up a library book to take one's mind off the stress of studying, March 7).

It is not every day that we come across a 15-year-old who champions reading.

Besides providing one with new words to use in essay writing, reading can broaden one's knowledge. It also sharpens one's analytical skills.

It is a form of mental stimulation that can slow down conditions such as Alzheimer's and dementia.

Reading an inspirational biography can also lift your spirits if you feel down.

Parents can have a huge influence on their children by introducing them to books.

In the words of English poet, essayist and playwright Joseph Addison: "Reading is to the mind, what exercise is to the body."

Bennie Cheok

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 09, 2022, with the headline Good that the young see benefits of books. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top