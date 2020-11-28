Raphael Lee soldiered on against all odds

It was sad to read about the untimely death of Raphael Lee (above) (Gone too soon: Parents collect PSLE results of son who had cancer, Nov 26).

It is especially poignant that he died about two weeks before he could collect his Primary School Leaving Examination results. I sympathise with his parents' plight.

Despite his medical condition and unfavourable circumstances, Raphael soldiered on with a never-say-die spirit.

He was the epitome of grit and resilience, positive attributes which contributed to his ability to successfully complete his primary school education against all odds.

I applaud both parents for their great effort - particularly the years of love and care for their only child - and sacrifice, and for bringing up such a thoughtful son.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng