Rally around call for equal rewards

I strongly urge all Singaporeans to rally around the call to give the same reward to our Paralympic athletes who bring home medals as our Olympians.

In the case of swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, there should be even more fanfare to celebrate not only her success in winning two gold medals this year, but also her earlier success in other Games since 2008.

The discipline, resilience and fortitude she has shown should be admired and encouraged.

Gerard Tan Boon Heng

