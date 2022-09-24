Bukit Timah station has outdoor seating, rest area

We thank Mr Frankie Lim Choo Beng for his letter, "Improve rest area around old Bukit Timah station" (Sept 21).

The Urban Redevelopment Authority and the National Parks Board (NParks) recently opened the new Bukit Timah Railway Station community node on July 1, following the completion of restoration and enhancement works to the compound.

New features include an outdoor terrace with two tiers of outdoor seating, which lets visitors rest, along with a ramp to a lookout point with an elevated view of the railway station building.

The public can also access the nearby Yard, a sheltered pavilion which serves as a rest area and gathering point for visitors, along with public restrooms and a water fountain. Benches have also been installed there.

NParks is also working with the Land Transport Authority to place upcycled MRT seats at the southern section of the Rail Corridor.

We will continue to protect and enhance the Rail Corridor's unique character and sensitively integrate the space with adjacent developments and communities for current and future generations to enjoy, while bringing greenery closer to Singaporeans' everyday lives in our City in Nature.

Lim Liang Jim

Group Director, Conservation

National Parks Board

Ler Seng Ann

Group Director (Development Services)

Urban Redevelopment Authority